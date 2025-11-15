While the drivers’ title is this year being run to a new Finals Series format, the teams’ prize continues with the traditional season-long points accumulation method.

Finishes of second and fourth for Will Brown and Broc Feeney respectively on Saturday were enough to put the prize beyond doubt.

It’s the 13th time the Triple Eight squad has won the teams’ title and comes in its final season with General Motors before switching to Ford next season.

Grove Racing is currently second in the standings ahead of Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18.

More to follow

Supercars teams’ championship following Sandown Race 1