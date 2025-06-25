As part of the deal, the South Australian-based company supplied lighting equipment for the Adelaide Supercars finale, some of which have been listed on Lloyds Auctions.

Four LED digital mobile display trailers that were used around the Adelaide parklands circuit are for sale between $32,500 and $43,000.

The big screens are among several assets held by receivers KordaMentha, who liquidated Aaron Hickman’s business in March this year.

Hickmann was declared bankrupt in May after failing to repay a $600,000 loan. According to The Advertiser, the South Australian Motorsport Board was owed $428,775 by VAILO.

In an interview with The Advertiser, Hickmann said the opposition government had “weaponised” VAILO’s sponsorship of the formerly known Adelaide 500.

“I think that it has been weaponised by Liberals … supporting the Adelaide 500, which was a political event, has weaponised VAILO sponsorship to it,” he said.

In May, creditors were reportedly owed almost $5 million, while nearly 50 employees were owed $700,000 – a sum Hickmann said would be repaid.

This week, two properties linked to Hickmann were being offered for sale.

A Wayville site on Greenhill Rd was poised to be transformed into a manufacturing hub for VAILO but was left abandoned after construction stopped.

The facility was purchased for $10.5 million in 2024 under a Hickmann-owned company Zamaz Property Four Pty Ltd, but now a new buyer is being sought by Leedwell Property.

A BP X Convenience petrol station owned by Hickmann’s wife has also been taken hold by receivers. That was acquired by Zamaz Property Twelve Pty Ltd, under Hickmann’s wife’s name for $6.16 million in 2023. Colliers is seeking a new owner for the property.