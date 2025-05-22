According to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser, VAILO – which went into receivership back in March – now has Liquidator Robert Hutson of KordaMentha seeking debts owed to parties, while a seperate Supreme Court wind up order has been made with Robert Ferguson from Ferguson Hannam.

This is the latest twist in an ongoing saga regarding VAILO and founder Aaron Hickmann that stretches back to a raid on the VAILO offices by Australian Federal Police and the Australian Tax Office last year.

Hickmann has consistently denied any wrongdoing and no charges were laid against him.

Even now remains adamant that VAILO can be revived, telling the Advertiser: “The directors and shareholders have put forward a rescue plan which we are doing through our own administrator.

“The shareholders resolved to go into voluntary administration and appoint a liquidator with a rescue plan.”

The SA Motorsport Board cut its ties with VAILO following the 2024 Adelaide event and has since landed BP as a replacement naming rights partner.

As part of that announcement, SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said ‘reconciliation’ was underway regarding any money owed by VAILO to the SAMB, and that big screens provided by the company could act as contra.

According to this latest Advertiser report, the SAMB is listed as a creditor owed $428,775.