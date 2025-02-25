Cameron Waters found himself in the winner’s circle again on Sunday with victory in Race 3 at the Sydney 500.

Waters dominated the 52-lapper, beating Triple Eight Race Engineering’s champion Will Brown and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.

So what do they think having had a chance to look back at the finish of the Saturday night thriller?

“I watched it and whimpered in bed all night,” Brown joked. “I got no sleep.”

Waters jibed: “I was just pretty happy that Will pushed me and helped me and get the win over this teammate. I didn’t know Will had that in him.”

As they say, all’s fair in love and war. The three-way fight for the win was a tale of tit-for-tat exchanges with an emphasis on hard but fair racing that reached the limit – and briefly exceeded it.

There was, of course, the clash between Waters and Broc Feeney with four laps to go that crossed the line. However, umpires were happy to say “play on” when Waters re-dressed.

“As Cam said on his [social media] post. The fans won,” said Brown.

“It was an awesome race and we need more of it in the category. I just hope that that keeps on going and we can race like that because it’s very entertaining.”

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS?!?!?! Cam Waters wins in Sydney!! #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/Gv1h8utcRM — Supercars (@supercars) February 22, 2025

Waters and Brown have experienced similar racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, where drivers regularly lean on each other but where penalties for contact are rare.

They’re not keen to see Supercars seep into retribution, per se. Rather, they’re happy that officials are being more lenient with regards to contact.

“I guess it was all going on last night,” said Waters.

“I think the thing with NASCAR, they can kind of do what they want to a certain degree, but there’s respect between the drivers, so if you take someone out one weekend, they’re gonna get you back the following week, so it self-polices.

“Even like last night when I got Broc – none of us want that, we just want really hard racing and good rubbing and all that. I feel like we can kind of go down that line of NASCAR. I’m not sure how they enforce it from a Motorsport Australia point of view, but yeah, it’s pretty cool.”

Brown echoed that sentiment, despite coming out worst-off in the battle. He affirmed a desire for consistency in officiating.

“I felt like last night was actually a good hard amount of racing and as respectful as it could be apart from obviously what happened with Brock at Turn 4,” said the 2024 champion.

“At the end of the day, it’s just trying to police it. We’re used to a certain set of rules…

“I think the racing was good, but it’s just making sure it’s even all weekend. It’s not if you’re front and the race is good then you don’t get a penalty sort of thing.”

Watching on from afar was Chaz Mostert, who nearly found himself in the thick of it in the closing laps when he ranged up on the battle.

Like Brown, Waters, and Feeney, he just wants to see consistency.

“I was hoping they all took each other out at the time but they didn’t get into each other,” he joked.

“It’s definitely different racing this year than what previous years have been, so I’d probably just echo what these other guys said that I hope it’s just consistent – gets into other rounds and it seems to be different scenarios and it’s very hard to know how to race and how not to race someone.”