Davison’s partner Riana Crehan organised the special helmet, which carried a series of images from the Supercars veteran’s storied career.

The Melbourne-born, Gold Coast-based driver was presented with the helmet on the morning of his last start with Dick Johnson Racing at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“I was completely shocked by this. I had no idea it was happening behind my back,” Davison said on the Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday morning.

“I was a bit numb, suppressing a lot of emotion. I still sort of am, a little bit.

“Some of the compliments by my friends and family and competitors, is just mind-blowing because I don’t feel that way about myself.

“I’m very hard on myself. I’ve given my heart and soul. That’s all you can ever do. I wish I could have achieved more. I’m proud of some of my moments.

“It’s really touching to get that support and some of words of respect from some people. I’m blown away that I’m held in such high regard. It has really blown me away.”

Davison’s career spanned more than two decades in Supercars, beginning in 2004 with Team Dynamik.

In just his sixth Bathurst 1000, Davison won with Garth Tander and the Holden Racing Team – the final edition where primary drivers were allowed to race alongside each other.

He won the 2016 Bathurst 1000 with Jonathon Webb and Tekno Autosports, despite never leading a lap.

That year, Jamie Whincup was given a 15-second penalty for a collision with Scott McLaughlin that also took out Tander.

Davison’s helmet also carried images from his stints at Ford Performance Racing and Erebus Motorsport.

Davison notched up his 600th start at the Sandown 500, with an image of his son Dash wearing a shirt sporting “Daddy 600” making the helmet.

The third-generation racer held back tears as he thanked his family and friends.

“It’s your second home,” he said of the pit lane.

“As a kid, what my dad sacrificed – up to [Saturday] night, questioning your strategy, your set-up, stand up for yourself, still giving dad advice.

“My brother is the same, particularly when times are tough, just having my back and making sure I don’t doubt myself and everything I do.

“Just always there – when things are bad, you’ve got your family, my wife, that when I completely write myself off, and they sit there and remind you of what you’ve done and what you’ve achieved.

“My mum, my dad, my brother, and so many family and friends. I’ve got some wonderful support crew around me.

“I try surround myself with positive uplifting people, try get some longevity in the sport with the crew I train with to try mentally escape from this sometimes is hard.

“I can’t name them all now, but a lot of people who have been there for me. I think I’ve put a lot of effort in, I know I have.

“I’ve really given this sport every ounce of my soul. I really care, probably too much at times – to my detriment. But I know I‘ve tried my hardest.”