The three-time Bathurst 1000 starter will pilot a modified Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX under the IntelliSpatial Fleetcare Racing banner.

The car, which was homologated for GT3 racing, is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 and was the last Lamborghini built by Reiter Engineering before the Italian brand moved to the Huracan platform.

Rullo’s car features several modifications, most obvious being to the aerodynamic package of the car with a much larger rear wing, side skirts, and front splitter.

While naturally aspirated in its homologation, this car features two Precision 6870 turbochargers to help it make 1500 hp (1100 kW).

Other modifications include forged pistons and custom rods, a reverse-engineered electronics package, and modified suspension.

“The Emtron Pro Class is where legends are made, and this new entry from IntelliSpatial Fleetcare Racing has all the ingredients to be a serious challenger,” said Ian Baker, WTAC CEO.

“The combination of top-tier hardware and a driver with Alex Rullo’s proven talent is exactly what our fans love to see.”

Rullo will be one of several Supercars drivers vying to be the fastest around Sydney Motorsport Park.

Todd Hazelwood will drive a Nissan Silvia S13 dubbed ‘Tanuki’ while James Golding will pilot a Supercars-powered Datsun 1600.

A new winner is all but guaranteed with the RP968 team opting not to return in 2025.

“As hard as it is to say that RP968 won’t be at WTAC this year, in some ways it is a blessing in disguise,” said Baker.

“There is no question this car under the guidance of Rob Poberstek has unquestionably moved way ahead of any car on the planet.

“After 10 years, they have decided to chill for a year and this has opened up the opportunity for many other teams to try to take the crown.

“This year is the most exciting in years. It really is game on.”

World Time Attack Challenge at Sydney Motorsport Park takes place on September 5-6.