Cameron McLeod was among a bunch of Supercars drivers competing at Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge.

Driving the MCA Suspension-run Toyota 86, a rear wing mount failed approaching the first turn at Sydney Motorsport Park. That sent McLeod into a spin through the grass and gravel before hitting the wall backwards.

McLeod escaped injury, but the Toyota 86 was forced to retire.

“Unfortunately our WTAC event didn’t go as planned,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“Our decision to compete was left a bit late, leaving the VR38=powered 86’s revival and upgrades being rushed.

“This resulted in too many teething issues to sort out at the event when we should have just been focusing on dialling in the setup.

“It’s quite disappointing as it’s very uncharacteristic of us and this car in particular.

“The weekend came to an unfortunate end on Saturday morning, when we had a rear wing mount issue that created a massive lack of rear downforce coming into turn 1 at 306km/h.

“[That] led to the car spinning off and backing into a tyre barrier. We want to be clear that this was an issue with our mounting, and not the wing itself.

“Thankfully the impact was reasonably minor and our driver, Cameron McLeod, was unharmed.

“Unfortunately it was enough to do a decent amount of damage to the rear bodywork and chassis, as well as the rear diffuser, which meant that we had to retire the car.”

McLeod will join Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill in the #4 Chevrolet Camaro in the Ryco Enduro Cup.

Other competitors at World Time Attack Challenge included Todd Hazelwood, who won the event overall in the Tanuki Racing Nissan Silvia S13 with a blistering 1:18.1690s lap in the shootout.

Hazelwood will join Brodie Kostecki in the enduros in the #17 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang.

Nick Percat’s co-driver Tim Slade piloted a variety of machines at Sydney Motorsport Park, including the Xtreme GT-R Nissan Skyline R32 that was second in Pro Open.

Slade also drove a Lotus Exige (1:25.3920s) in the Emtron Pro class and a Pagani Huayra R (1:26.5780s) in the new-for-2025 Hypercar class.

PremiAir Racing’s James Golding topped the Hypercar class in a Brabham BT62, setting a 1:24.3210s.

Supercars stars get early laps at The Bend

Just over a thousand kilometres away at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, several Supercars full-timers and co-drivers got some early laps ahead of the first Supercars enduro there.

From pole, Jayden Ojeda clinched victory in race two of GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS with Tigani Motorsport co-driver Paul Lucchitti for their first sprint race win together. They were fifth in race one.

Brad Jones Racing driver Jaxon Evans drove the Arise Racing Ferrari 296 with Elliott Schutte to second in race one. They nearly repeated that result in race two, only for Brad Schumacher to pip Schutte on the last lap in the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8.

Schumacher and co-driver Broc Feeney wound up with finishes of third and second across both races.

Walkinshaw Andretti United co-driver Ryan Wood was fourth in both races in another Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 with compatriot Steve Brooks.

Will Davison’s co-driver, Tony D’Alberto, had a troubled weekend in the Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan with finishes of ninth and 11th alongside Adrian Deitz.

In Monochrome GT4 Australia, Tickford Racing’s Rylan Gray took a second place finish in the opener with George Miedecke in their Ford Mustang GT4. Gray will partner Lochie Dalton in the enduros.

Dalton had a quiet weekend, finishing 19th in race one before radiator damage ruled them out in race two.

Erebus Motorsport co-driver Jarrod Hughes enjoyed back-to-back third place finishes in the Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Mercedes-AMG GT4 with Summer Rintoule.

PremiAir Racing’s Nash Morris was eighth and 10th across the two races with TekworkX Motorsport’s Zoe Woods in their Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Fullwood makes successful Lamborghini start

Bryce Fullwood made a surprise cameo in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia with Climax Racing.

Driving a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo for the first time competitively, Fullwood and co-driver Zhou Bihuang claimed back-to-back second place finishes in Pro-Am.

Fullwood will be joined by Super2 driver Brad Vaughan in this year’s Enduro Cup aboard the #14 Brad Jones Racing Camaro.