Three cars have been confirmed to coincide with the announcement, headlined by the ear-rattling Pagani Huayra R that will be driven by Supercars veteran Tim Slade.

The entry list also includes a Ferrari FXX and Australian-made Brabham BT62.

The Ferrari will be driven by GT racing regular Fraser Ross while the Brabham will be steered by another Supercars star, James Golding.

The Hypercar class is no exhibition either, with every entry to be timed and expected to tackle Sydney Motorsport Park at full tilt.

The Huayra R is powered by a 6.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine built by German manufacturer HWA, making 850 hp (625 kW).

A meagre 30 were built by the Italian brand, which debuted in 2021 and succeeded the Zonda R.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

The carbon-clad car comes with an eye-watering price tag too of 4.6 million AUD (2.6 million EUR).

The FXX is another naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 monster making 800 hp (588 kW).

It was the spiritual successor to the road-going Enzo and debuted in 2005. The FXX is a track-only machine and, like the Huayra R, only 30 were built.

So exclusive was the FXX that the cars were initially only used at designated Ferrari XX events and came with a 2.6 million AUD (1.5 million EUR) price tag.

The Brabham BT62 was another limited run sportscar that debuted in 2018.

Powered by a roaring 5.4-litre Ford V8, it captured the imagination of the Australian motor racing and automotive scene.

Unfortunately, its reign was short-lived. A total of 70 cars were planned but production stopped in 2024 and it’s not publicly known how many actually came to fruition.

World Time Attack Challenge takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 5-6.