Supercars’ Enduro Cup opener is this year set to be run on the 3.41km West Circuit following its inaugural running on the 4.95km International layout.

As previously reported, it’s hoped that move will spice up the 500km contest, while also ensuring the cars pass trackside spectators more often.

The Bend is also introducing an infield campground on the pit straight as part of a push for the September 11-13 event to become the “ultimate camping weekend”.

The infield campground will offer reserved sites for caravans, campervans and motorhomes alongside premium pre-set camping options.

Organisers say this will create “a true NASCAR-style stay-trackside experience for fans wanting to immerse themselves in the enduro atmosphere”.

“We’ve supercharged our camping offering,” declared circuit owner Sam Shahin.

“The shorter West Circuit means more laps, more wheel-to-wheel battles and relentless race-side intensity, and now fans can stay right in the middle of it.

“Last year our fans told us they loved the racing, the action-packed line up on and off track, and the relaxed country enduro atmosphere – so we have gone even bigger and better in 2026.

“We’ve ramped up every part of the event to deliver more experiences, more wow moments and real value for money.

“If you’ve ever been curious about coming to The Bend, this is the year to do it — there’s something for everyone.”

A focus on camping further distinguishes The Bend 500 from the hugely popular Adelaide Grand Final held on the streets of the South Australian capital just over two months later.

The Bend took over the 500km, pre-Bathurst enduro warm-up event from Sandown last year and confirmed a three-year extension of the deal through 2028 on the eve of its inaugural running.

CEO James Warburton welcomed The Bend’s efforts to improve the trackside experience for fans.

“Endurance racing really suits The Bend, and Gen3 Supercars racing on the West Circuit will provide a new challenge for drivers and teams,” he said.

“We expect this will lead to even closer on-track action, while off-track fans will have the same first class access the championship is known for.

“This is a great step in the evolution of The Bend and its Supercars endurance race, and we look forward to returning to South Australia this September.”