The 36-year-old GT veteran was hurtling down Conrod Straight at 250km/h when the rogue ‘roo emerged from the darkness and struck the Mustang’s windscreen.

Mies managed to stop the car without further incident and emerged covered in blood, vomiting trackside from the gruesome scene but thankful to walk away uninjured.

In the aftermath, he declared an ambition not just to return to the 12 Hour with Ford, but to take on October’s Great Race with the Blue Oval too.

Mies, who has been a semi-regular visitor to Australia as a GT driver for the past 15 years, joined Ford as long-time employer Audi shut down its GT3 program two years ago.

The two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner, who also holds the outright lap record at Bathurst set aboard an unrestricted Audi GT3 in 2018, said he’s beating down the door for a Supercars chance.

“I’m asking a lot. I’m on the phone to Ford in America, Ford Racing, a lot to have a wildcard entry for Bathurst,” Mies told Speedcafe.

“It would be an absolute dream. Obviously, it has to be funded and it’s a high-class race. You can also not just show up here and think you’re going to be beat those guys.

“I mean, we have seen how good Broc [Feeney] is, incredible, but then also having Cam Waters doing the pole, beating the Mercedes drivers.

“We could see that track knowledge here is super crucial and obviously those guys are also super, super talented.

“It needs the right preparation, it needs to be the right time and you need to be comfortable and then in the end, I would love to do it, no question.”

Mies has in fact already twice driven the Dick Johnson Racing-built Gen3 Mustang Supercar that is owned by Ford and kept in the United States.

The first was a test at the Charlotte Roval in January of 2025 as reward for winning the Daytona 24 Hours the previous weekend.

He was back in the car again in September for a show run outside Ford’s world headquarters in Michigan, performing burnouts and drag races against the GT3 car.

“It was really cool. I liked it,” said Mies of driving the Supercar at Charlotte.

“It’s, I would say, a bit more old school. You use all three pedals. You use the gear shifter, you do a heel and toe, do the blip and stuff. I was really enjoying it.

“Then I got a chance again to do a show run for the Ford employees and did some burnouts and all that stuff. So that was really cool.”

Mies said he’s communicated directly with his employer, Ford Racing, about a Bathurst 1000 bid, rather than approaching Supercars teams.

Ford played a key role in facilitating a wildcard for one of its NASCAR stars, Austin Cindric, run by Tickford Racing at last year’s Adelaide Grand Final.

“Obviously, if I get the call, I want to do it,” he said. “In the end, they don’t even have to call me. Just book me the flights and I’ll be here!”

Mies called for changes at the 12 Hour after Sunday’s kangaroo incident, suggesting either an earlier start time or the construction of large fences to keep the bounding marsupials at bay.

But the kangaroo issue – which has also reared its head in the Bathurst 1000 over the years – hasn’t tempered his love for Mount Panorama.

“It’s the same like crashing the car or with another competitor,” he said.

“It happened and it’s just a shame that, if you do a mistake and you crash the car, the race is done and you are pissed about yourself.

“But hitting an animal, a kangaroo, it’s just disappointing. It’s not the way you want to retire from the race.”