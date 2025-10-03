A brief clip emerged on social media last week showing two Mustangs performing burnouts on Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, which had been shut down by police for the occasion.

While both were identified by local media as GT3 cars, one was in fact the Dick Johnson Racing-built Gen3 Mustang that has remained in the US since being used for wind tunnel testing.

It was driven in the demonstration by German Chris Mies, while countryman and fellow Ford factory driver Mike Rockenfeller steered the GT3 machine.

The Dearborn event is said to have been a celebration of Ford’s sports car racing programs for its employees.

It followed victory for Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx in the GTD Pro class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s ‘Battle on the Bricks’ at Indianapolis.

The Michigan Avenue adventure was not Mies’ first taste of the Gen3 Supercar, having also driven it in January during a Ford event at Charlotte Motor Speedway attended by Dick Johnson.

Ford purchased the Aussie Mustang from DJR following the 2023/24 wind tunnel testing and dressed it in a livery to match its factory GT3 entries.