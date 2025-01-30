The drive comes days after the 35-year-old formed part of a three-driver crew that steered Ford’s GT3 Mustang to the GTD Pro class win in the Daytona 24 Hours.

Johnson, 79, is in the United States ahead of a global Ford Performance launch event.

Mies is well known to Australian motorsport fans thanks to his lengthy stint as an Audi factory driver that included two Bathurst 12 Hour wins from 11 starts and the 2015 Australian GT title.

He switched to Ford in 2024 with the new Mustang following the end of Audi’s factory GT3 program, winning Daytona alongside Dennis Olsen and Frederic Vervisch.

Mies’ Charlotte laps came aboard the Dick Johnson Racing Mustang that was sent to the United States for Supercars’ wind tunnel testing late last year and has remained there ever since.

The car’s appearance at Charlotte was posted to Instagram by Miedecke Motorsport, which is the Australian agent for the Multimatic-developed GT4 Mustang.