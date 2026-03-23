Schumacher has retained the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver for the upcoming GT campaign, which begins at Phillip Island on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Their program will once again be facilitated by Melbourne Performance Centre, with the Audi R8 to carry #1 on its doors.

“It’s only fitting for Broc and I to defend our title this season running the #1 on the car,” Schumacher told Speedcafe.

“Particularly over the course of last year, we feel like we have developed together as a co-driving combination and with the Audi R8 to a point where by the end of last season we were really on song.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to progress this season together and we feel that we are going to be able to get some amazing results moving forward.

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“It’s also great to continue our campaign at Melbourne Performance Centre.

“The guys there are second to none when it comes to professionalism and their long-running expertise within GT3 racing in Australia is a key component to the strength of our entry.”

Schumacher labelled the opportunity to race with Feeney an honour.

Feeney received a heap of praise from his Haupt Racing Team co-driver Christopher Mies at the Bathurst 12 Hour, which Schumacher said Feeney deserved.

“It is, in my opinion, that Broc Feeney is one of the best GT3 racing drivers, not only in Australia, but in the world,” he said.

“Just recently, Christopher Mies suggested exactly the same, saying that he was unable to match Broc’s pace at this year’s 12 Hour in the Ford Mustang.

“It’s more so an honour for me to be able to continue to have the opportunity to drive alongside Broc. He’s been able to progress my driving ability substantially over the last 12 months.

“Every time I go away to a race with Broc, I’m learning something new. The level of professionalism that Broc brings to our outfit is second to none.

“He really brings the key component to our team, which gives us the ability to win races.”

The pair won last year’s Pro-Am title in dramatic circumstances when Arise Racing GT duo Elliott Schutte and Jaxon Evans were penalised post-race for an infringement in the Hampton Downs finale.

Schumacher noted the need for consistency and finishing above anything else.

“There are certainly no free kicks now in GT World Challenge Australia,” said Schumacher.

“The level of competition both across the Pros and the Ams is at an all-time high. Any bad result throughout the year can cost you dearly in the championship.

“Last year, it came down to the last race between us and Arise. That ultimately was only due to us having a tyre failure at Phillip Island in Round 1 and causing a DNF.

“If we weren’t to have had that DNF then we wouldn’t have been in the position needing to get a race win in the final round with a bit of luck on our side to get the championship.

“That just goes to show how important every race is throughout the year, and we’ve now learned that firsthand. Every result counts.”

The team’s car has this year taken on an all-new look. A gunmetal grey scheme with flashes of red replaces the green and gold theme of 2025.

Shaw & Partners has also come on board as the team’s title partner, while Fuchs has stepped up its support too. Schumchar’s businesses, Kelso Electrical and Airworx also feature.

“The livery is certainly something different to anything that I’ve had on one of my cars in the past,” said Schumacher.

“It’s really cool to come out with a bit of a different look this year and there’s no doubt that it will be recognisable from the front of the field.”