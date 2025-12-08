Supercars will again condense testing into two compulsory days next year, with the pre-season hitout to take place on the Wednesday prior to the season-opening Sydney 500.

That’ll make for a busy start to the year for anyone also tackling the Bathurst 12 Hour the weekend prior.

A pre-Enduro Cup test is slated for Queensland Raceway on August 25, which is the Tuesday after the Ipswich Super440 that ends the Sprint Cup portion of the championship.

That scheduling proved polarising this year, with some interstate teams eager to have the test take place prior to the round.

The key dates have been communicated to teams alongside minor tweaks to rules that govern tests for rookies, wildcards, driver evaluations, new car shakedowns, ride days and more.

Rookie days continue to cater for first year (two days) and second year (one day) drivers, while evaluation days are permitted for any compliant drivers.

Supercars has notably clamped down on teams using the various days for pit stop practice.

Pit practice is now banned at driver evaluation days, demonstration days, new car shakedowns and ride days, while pit booms and fuel towers/churns are prohibited during rookie days.

Wildcard testing rules have also been adjusted with those entered in one or two endurance events now afforded one day, rather than two.

Rules for those entering a single non-enduro wildcard (one test day) or one non-enduro and two enduros (two test days) remain unchanged.

Supercars, however, retains the right to grant additional days at its discretion.

Homologation team test days have meanwhile now been scrapped, having been deemed no longer applicable.

A provision has also now been added enabling Supercars to grant a Super2 primary driver permission to drive a car from outside their team or group at event or corporate ride days.

That issue came to light at Sandown last month, when several youngsters were prevented from enjoying an early start with their 2026 teams during a post-event ride day.

It was an unintended consequence of a clampdown on Supercars drivers swapping between teams during test days, as Triple Eight had previously orchestrated for its customers.

Multiple Supercars teams will run driver evaluation days this week ahead of the off-season testing ban kicking in on December 13. The ban lifts on February 2.