Dick Johnson Racing (Rylan Gray), Erebus Motorsport (co-driver Lochie Dalton) and Matt Stone Racing (Zach Bates) had all planned to give their new signings laps at the Melbourne venue.

However, a new-for-2025 rule preventing primary drivers from either the Supercars or Super2 Series sampling cars outside their nominated team or group has seen the trio blocked.

Gray and Dalton are both Super2 primary drivers with Tickford Racing, while Zach Bates this year combined a Triple Eight wildcard program with Super2 duties at Eggleston Motorsport.

Super2 Series leader Gray spent the Sandown 500 weekend inside the DJR garage but has now flown home, while Dalton is on track – but with Tickford rather than Erebus.

DJR co-owner Ryan Story slammed Supercars for a lack of flexibility.

“Tickford were OK with it. Other drivers will cut laps in their 2026 cars today too,” Story told Speedcafe.

“Only Supercars could overlook common sense and stop this, which is precisely what they did.”

Triple Eight’s 2026 signing Jackson Walls is allowed to drive for the Red Bull Ampol Racing outfit today due to already being part of the squad’s Super2 program.

Likewise, Erebus is permitted to run its 2026 rookie recruit Jobe Stewart, as his Image Racing Super2 team is grouped with Erebus.

The other 2026 rookie, Jayden Ojeda, is also driving today having already started his tenure at PremiAir Racing.

Tim Slade is meanwhile having his first laps with Grove Racing following a defection from Matt Stone Racing, as he is a co-driver rather than a primary.

“It’s just disappointing,” said Erebus boss Barry Ryan, whose team confirmed Dalton’s 2026 co-driving deal this morning.

“You get a young driver that you try and give an opportunity to, and introduce them to some of your sponsors. The sponsors remember these days and who they went for a ride with.

“But we’ll work with Supercars to see if we can fix it for next year and maybe make it something where if the teams agree, we can work together on it.

“Unfortunately, apart from cheating and putting Lochie in a different suit and helmet, we can’t do it today.”

Matt Stone also expressed disappointment but is understanding of the rule’s intention.

It was essentially brought in this year to stop Triple Eight from deploying its star drivers to turn laps with its customer teams.

“We planned to chuck Zach in the car, to have him get a bit of a feel and meet some of our key sponsors as he joins the team,” Stone told Speedcafe.

“But we obviously understand the rule and the reasoning behind it. This has been caught up in it and is probably not the intention, but we aren’t too worried about it.”