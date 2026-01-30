The petition was launched by fan Mark Doust following Speedafe’s report last week that Crompton has lost his role as the voice of the sport.

Crompton issued a statement via the petition page on Tuesday clarifying his position, revealing he’s been offered only a two-round deal.

Long-time co-commentator Mark Skaife is believed to be in a similar position amid a James Warburton-led shake-up of the TV broadcasts.

Doust’s petition is nearing the 20,000 mark as of Friday morning amid a huge backlash among fans via social media.

The petition is available here

The latest signatures include that of Mostert, who shared a screenshot of the petition to his Instagram story complete with a link to encourage others to follow suit.

The petition’s strongly worded blurb slams “tone deaf Supercars management” for axing Crompton with “no farewell, no appreciation tour, just a knife in the back, and shown the door in secrecy.”

Crompton has been a constant on the broadcast since retiring from driving at the end of 2002, having been in and out of TV roles since the early 1980s.

Both Crompton and Skaife are Supercars Hall of Fame inductees.

Supercars has yet to comment on the saga as it works through completing its TV line-up ahead of a full rollout in the lead-up to next month’s season opener in Sydney.

Amid the overwhelming public support for Crompton, some are backing change – including Triple Eight co-driver and podcaster Scott Pye.

In a video posted to his Apex Hunters United social media channels on Friday morning, Pye urged Supercars to follow its convictions.

“I think it’s great Supercars are making decisions, it takes balls to do that, it took balls to do what they did last year with the [Finals] format,” he said.

“So I think they’ve got to stick to their guns and if this is what they want to do, go ahead and do it, and I don’t think fanfare should sway the opinions of management.

“I think they need to listen to it, take it into consideration, but ultimately if they think this is best, they’ve got to go ahead and do it.”

Pye added that Supercars’ broadcasts needed a shake-up and advocated for the commentary team to feature one broadcaster and one expert, with the latter role potentially being rotated.

It’s believed that Supercars may rotate its lead commentator position, with current support callers Chad Neylon, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill all potential candidates for such a system.

Garth Tander is expected to take up an expert position in the commentary box, while James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom are being brought into the TV fold in as-yet unknown capacities.

Winterbottom and Pye both made cameos on the broadcast as experts during 2025 following Warburton’s return to the CEO role.