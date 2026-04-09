The blaze was the result of a broken fuel line while being campaigned by owner Lance Coupland at the 2025 George Begg Festival.

Bakery chain owner Coupland was uninjured in the incident but the car suffered heavy damage, instigating a full rebuild.

It underwent a shakedown at Timaru on Wednesday ahead of an entry in the Historic Touring Cars races at the Ruapuna Supercars event on April 17-19.

The landmark outing was captured in the below video by Classic Garage New Zealand’s Paul Day.

Resplendent in its original Shell colours, the only reminders of the fire are singe marks on the dashboard.

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DJR6 was campaigned by Johnson and John Bowe in the 1990 and ’91 Bathurst 1000s and has lived in NZ under the custodianship of Coupland since 2020.

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Eight of the Group A Ford Sierras have been entered for Ruapuna, including an ex-Eggenberger/Allan Moffat RS500 set to race for the first time in 30 years.