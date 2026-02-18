The move into Super2 follows the announcement that Hall will join Craig Lowndes in the Supercheap Auto wildcard entry with Team 18 for the Enduro Cup.

Hall will step onto the Supercars ladder after being a regular in the Carrera Cup ranks in previous years.

In 2025, Hall joined EMA Motorsport and made seven podium appearances en route to fourth in the championship.

Hall was then selected to represent Porsche Motorsport Australia in the Porsche Junior Shootout at Estoril in Portugal.

Hall noted the importance of seat time in a Super2 car prior to his maiden enduro campaign.

“I’m grateful to Ben [Eggleston] and Rachael [Eggleston] for providing me with this opportunity, which marks a significant step forward in my motorsport career,” said Hall, who will be teammates with Bradi Owen, Cody Burcher, and Elliott Cleary.

“Their belief in my potential paves the way for further success in my motorsport journey

“Progressing into the Supercars Championship with Team 18 and Supercheap Auto Racing as a wildcard entry this year is a major milestone for me.

“Competing in Super2 will not only be a great chance to prepare for my wildcard entries, but it will also be a competitive environment to measure myself against the best young talent in the country.

“Eggleston Motorsport has a proven track record of developing drivers and providing a launch pad to become a professional racing driver.

“This opportunity offers me the best environment to refine my craft and work toward a full-time career in Supercars.”

Eggleston Motorsport has a proven track record as a talent development outfit, with drivers such as Supercars champions Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, and Super2 champions Kai Allen having passed through its system.

In addition to Hall, the previous two drivers of the Supercheap Auto wildcard entry, Zach Bates and Cooper Murray, have both driven for Eggleston.

Team co-owner Rachael Eggleston noted Hall’s drive and eagerness to learn as much as possible in his rookie season.

“We are super excited to have Bayley join the team in 2026,” said Eggleston.

“He fit in seamlessly at our test days last week and took to the Supercar really quickly.

“While it’s quite different to anything he has driven before, he loved it from the minute he got in the car and we couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

“Despite being classed as a rookie, I have no doubt his professional approach and the way he applies himself will see him adapt at a fast pace.

“He is so hungry to learn and takes everything on board, which is something we really look for in young drivers. Once you get to this level, nothing replaces hard work, and there is no doubting that with Bayley.”

The Super2 Series commences this weekend, February 20-22, at Sydney Motorsport Park for the Dunlop Sydney 500.