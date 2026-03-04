Supercars heads to Albert Park on March 5-8 for the Melbourne SuperSprint as part of the Formula 1 undercard for four sprint races.

Stewart’s car will be a standout on the grid, with a bold yellow and black scheme.

Solo Energy is the energy drinks spinoff of the popular lemon-flavoured soft drink.

“Racing at the Australian Grand Prix is something every driver looks forward to,” Stewart said.

“To have Solo Energy on board as major partner for Melbourne, and to roll out such a bright, eye-catching car, is incredibly special. It looks unreal, I can’t wait to see it out on track.”

Erebus Motorsport chief operating officer Carly Hammersley added: “The Australian Grand Prix is one of the biggest events on the calendar.



“To have Solo Energy step up as major partner for Jobe’s #9 Camaro is fantastic.

“The car looks sensational, it’s bright, it’s bold so it suits the occasion.

“We’re proud to represent SOLO Energy on such a major stage.”

Erebus Motorsport struggled in the Sydney 500 season opener.

Stewart came out the other side of three races at Sydney Motorsport Park in 23rd while teammate Cooper Murray was 24th.

Their best finish across the three-race weekend were 16th and 18th respectively.