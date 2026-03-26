Andy Brown is breaking up the collection that sits in his private Perth V8 Supercar Museum surrounded by memorabilia, including countless race-worn helmets and suits.

A Ford Tickford Racing Falcon that Seton debuted alongside Steven Richards in the 2001 Bathurst 1000 is the first officially offered for sale.

Dubbed FTR4, this was the car in which Seton suffered a massive accident at the 2002 Adelaide 500.

It returned to action during that season and also raced under the Ford Performance Racing banner in 2003 while the team finished the build of its BAs.

After subsequent spells with Garth Walden and Aaron McGill the car was restored to its 2001 colours and has sat in Brown’s collection for over 15 years.

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“I’m downsizing,” West Aussie real estate agent Brown told Speedcafe.

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“I’m going to buy a big something, so instead of having five I’ll have one or two.

“I won’t have such a big showroom but I’ll keep my memorabilia, which is all part of it.”

Brown is for now tight-lipped on which other cars he plans to sell and when.

His collection includes the eye-catching Cenovis EB Falcon campaigned by Allan Moffat Racing in each Bathurst 1000 from 1993 to 1996.

There are also Commodores from Perkins Engineering (PE 045) and Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRMVY05 and GRM13).

“I’ll sell a couple of them, but which order is anyone’s guess,” he said.

“It’s hard selling them off. It’s always been about collecting for me, I’ve only ever driven one and I realised how useless I was then.

“I thought I don’t want to get good at this, it’ll cost me millions!”

Brown’s collection started with the Moffat car and soon expanded.

“It wasn’t much money 15 years ago when I bought it and it was something nice and different,” he said of the EB Falcon.

“It’s better to look at than a signed West Coast Eagles jumper hanging on the wall!

“It just grew from there. Anyone who’s a collector knows what they’re like. You start with one and then want to have a whole lot.”

Brown’s museum has hosted an array of Supercars stars for private functions, usually timed alongside the annual Perth round.