Sherrin Rentals, which sponsored MSR’s wildcard at the enduros last year, will step up to full season naming rights on the #4 Camaro that will be raced by Le Brocq this season.

It was expected that Le Brocq would continue in the Tyrepower colours, with that brand following him to MSR from Erebus Motorsport for the new year.

However that was never confirmed as a naming rights deal, with this announcement pointing to a Sherrin car with minor Tyrepower support for Le Brocq.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue to build on our partnership with Sherrin Rentals after a positive 2025 season for both the wildcard program and the #4 Camaro,” said MSR owner Matt Stone.

“Sherrin Rentals have been a great supporter of our team, and their commitment to step up as naming rights partner for 2026 says a lot about the belief they have in what we’re doing at MSR.

“Having stability with our partners and with Jack returning to the team gives us a great platform to keep pushing forward.

“We’re all aligned on where we want to go, and that’s a powerful thing in this championship.”

Le Brocq will lead a new-look line-up for MSR this year alongside rookie Zach Bates, who will race the Bendix-backed #10 Camaro.