MSR has confirmed the promotion of Bates, 21, alongside team returnee Jack Le Brocq in its 2026 line-up.

Bates starred on his Supercars Championship debut at Ipswich in August, driving Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto wildcard entry that he then shared with Craig Lowndes in the Enduro Cup.

He steps up following three years in the Super2 Series that included winning the title in 2024.

“Zach is an exceptional young talent and we’ve been watching his progress closely,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“He’s shown maturity, speed and a great attitude — everything we look for in a driver.

“We’re excited to give him his shot in the Bendix Racing Camaro and continue developing the next generation of Supercars drivers.”

Bates is one of Australian motorsport’s most famous surnames, thanks largely to success in rallying.

The son of Rick and nephew of Neal, Zach opted to follow a tarmac racing path from karts to Formula Ford, Toyota 86s and into Supercars.

He made his Bathurst 1000 debut in October just weeks after the passing of mother Alison Drower, who also played an enormous role in his career.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Matt Stone Racing and stepping up to the Supercars Championship full-time next year,” he said.

“This is a dream come true. MSR has a great track record with young drivers, and the opportunity to represent Bendix Racing in my rookie season is really special.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and learn as much as I can from the team.”

Bates is the fifth rookie confirmed for the 2026 championship, joining Rylan Gray (Dick Johnson Racing), Jayden Ojeda (PremiAir), Jackson Walls (Triple Eight) and Jobe Stewart (Erebus).

The Blanchard Racing Team’s #3 entry is the only seat yet to be locked in.

Rookie incumbent Aaron Cameron is thought to be on the verge of sealing a return, although Will Davison has also emerged as an option in the wake of his DJR exit.