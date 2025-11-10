The deal coincides with the move of driver Jack Le Brocq, who is a Tyrepower ambassador and has driven in the retailer’s colours during his time at Erebus.

Tyrepower had been part of MSR’s primary sponsor mix early in the 2024 season before moving to Erebus.

An MSR announcement trumpeting the new deal notes Tyrepower branding will “feature prominently throughout the 2026 championship season”.

“Tyrepower has been a valued partner of ours for some time, and it’s fantastic to see that relationship continue to grow,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“They’re an iconic Australian brand with a strong connection to car enthusiasts and the motorsport community, which aligns perfectly with what we do at MSR.

“We’re excited to have them back onboard in a big way for 2026.”

Tyrepower had remained a minor partner with MSR during its stint sponsoring Le Brocq at Erebus.

Le Brocq returns to MSR in 2026 and will race alongside Zach Bates, who will drive the Bendix-backed entry currently campaigned by the retiring Nick Percat.

Erebus recently confirmed Super2 Series driver Jobe Stewart will step into Le Brocq’s place aboard the #9 Camaro.