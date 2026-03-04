Team Penske is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a series of tributes harking back to some of its biggest achievements.

The Scott McLaughlin/Alex Premat winner is one of the more recent major success stories for Team Penske, which joined forces with Dick Johnson Racing to form a Supercars powerhouse.

It represents the team’s 544th overall win.

The tribute livery features NASCAR Cup Series sponsor Pennzoil but takes styling cues from the 2019 winner.

McLaughlin will race at Phoenix on Sunday (AEDT) in the IndyCar Series before the Cup Series races on Monday (AEDT).

