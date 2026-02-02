The Western Australian Government has announced the commencement of site works at the Burswood Park location earmarked for the $217.5 million project.

An annual Supercars event is being billed as just one of many uses for the venue, which will also include an outdoor music amphitheatre and various sporting facilities.

Design drawings for the 3.4km, 12-turn street circuit have already been released, with the inaugural Perth Park Supercars event currently slated to kick off the 2028 season.

“Our Government is all about delivery and Perth Park is going to be an incredible precinct for Western Australia,” said Sport and Recreation Minister Rita Saffioti.

“It will be a hub for community, entertainment, culture, arts, and sport while also delivering major economic returns for our State.

Advertisements

“It’s essential we start site establishment works now, to ensure we are ready to begin formal construction in coming months.”

Perth Park is slated to take over from Wanneroo Raceway as the home of the state’s annual Supercars round.