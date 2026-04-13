The 16-year-old will compete in a four-car squad owned by former Paul Morris Motorsport team manager Nigel Barclay.

Wickham will be backed for the one-off start by Triple Eight co-owner Earl Evans via his business Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Wickham currently leads the Australian Formula Ford Championship following the season opener at The Bend, highlighted by two race wins and a pole position.

“The fans and the support for motorsport in New Zealand is second to none,” said Wickham.

“They have a great tradition of developing exceptional talent in the sport, both in and out of the car. I look forward to competing against the best young talent in New Zealand.

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“We are very grateful for the opportunity afforded to us by Nigel Barclay and his team in New Zealand, they have been wonderful in their support, preparing and readying the car.

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“It’s very exciting to be competing back on the Supercars support platform as that’s where I aspire to one day become a full-time Supercars driver.

“The experience as a whole is vital in my career progression. The track looks like it will produce great Formula Ford racing.”

With one 20-minute practice session ahead of qualifying and four races, Wickham is conscious that learning the track as quickly as possible is a high priority.

The Christchurch Super440 will be held this weekend, April 17-19, and will be the Supercars Championship’s first visit to Ruapuna Raceway.