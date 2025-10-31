Gray, 18, was today announced as the replacement for veteran Will Davison, who has been cut from the team despite having another year to go on his contract.

The son of former V8 Ute racer Jeremy Gray has become the latest poster boy for Tickford’s driver development program, having joined the squad as a 16-year-old in 2023.

He spent that year combining Toyota 86 and Aussie Racing Car duties with a test program aboard a Tickford FG X Falcon.

Gray made his race debut in the Falcon in the Super3 class at that year’s Adelaide season finale, just days after reaching the minimum age of 17.

Having transitioned to full-time Super2 duties in 2024, he’ll enter next month’s Adelaide season finale leading the standings.

Three main game wildcard outings with Tickford this year – a solo outing at Hidden Valley and an Endurance Cup program shared with Lochie Dalton – have also prepared him for a graduation.

However, Tickford’s decision to re-sign both Cam Waters and Thomas Randle in June left no space in the team’s line-up, leaving it resigned to losing the rising star.

“Everyone at Tickford Racing is very supportive and excited to see Rylan be offered this fantastic opportunity for next year,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“Rylan’s achievements with the team have been nothing short of spectacular.

“Over the time he has been at Tickford Racing, we wanted to provide the best opportunities for him as a driver so he could continue to succeed.

“Competing in both Super2 and the enduros this year was a massive challenge, but we believe in his talent and couldn’t fault what he was able to do in the Gen3 Mustang.

“At Tickford, we want to provide young drivers the opportunity to gain experience at the highest level.

“Rylan has shown great potential over the three years with the team and to be rewarded with a full-time drive in 2026 is well deserved.”

Gray currently leads the Super2 standings ahead of teammates Lochie Dalton, Nash Morris and Reuben Goodall in a stunning year for the squad’s Tickford Autosport program.

Tickford managing director Rod Nash said this year’s results, which have come under the tutelage of Mark Wintebottom, are a credit to both team and driver.

“The development of his race craft over the journey with the team has been special to watch and he is truly deserving of this opportunity,” said Nash of Gray.

“It’s also a credit to the Autosport team personnel within the business that successfully runs its development program.

“They continue to strongly develop drivers within the Dunlop Series and wildcard structure for that potential leap into the main game of Supercars.”

Current Tickford stars Cam Waters and Thomas Randle both competed for the team in the Super2 Series.