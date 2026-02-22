According to the series the season-opener has drawn a three-day crowd of 52,419 which is being heralded as a record for the Eastern Creek venue.

While the attendance appears a long way short of that seen during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Supercars insists the three-day total eclipses anything recorded back to 1995.

Supercars’ crowd claim includes a 14 percent increase year on year, with Friday’s free entry prompting a visible uplift in attendance compared to the 2025 running of the event.

“To see a record crowd at Sydney Motorsport Park for the opening round of the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“Fans braved scorching temperatures throughout the weekend, and they have been treated to tremendous racing and entertainment in return.

“On behalf of Supercars, I want to thank everyone who came out to be part of this special weekend and helped us kick off the season in such a phenomenal way.”