It’s the first time since 2019 that the feat has been achieved. The last driver to pull off the achievement was Shane van Gisbergen on the streets of Newcastle.

Feeney foreshadowed his pole position potential after qualifying 10th provisionally. With new tyres, the #88 Red Bull Ampol Mustang set a 1:29.6792s that wouldn’t be beaten.

“Stoked! Tenth to first in a shootout,” said Feeney.

“I was pretty stoked with the lap, so I knew it was going to be somewhere in the mix.

“Chuffed to get the first pole in the Mustang here at Sydney.

“Hot and hard conditions. It’s going to be a tricky race this afternoon, but absolutely stoked to get the first one of the year.”

Kai Allen was among those to improve from sixth to second in the #26 Penrite Mustang.

Anton De Pasquale fell one place to third in the #18 DeWalt Camaro while James Golding stayed put in the #7 CoolDrive Mustang to secure fourth on the grid.

Will Brown climbed two places to fifth in the #888 Red Bull Ampol Mustang.

Matt Payne couldn’t convert provisional pole position, instead setting the sixth fastest time in the #19 Penrite Mustang.

Aaron Cameron was another driver to slip. The #3 Liqui-Moly Blahst Mustang wound up seventh.

The top 10 was completed by Zach Bates (#10 Bendix Camaro), Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang), and Jack Le Brocq (#4 Sherrin Rental Camaro).

Race 3 of the Dunlop Sydney 500 is scheduled for 4:05pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Dunlop Sydney 500, Race 3 Top 10 Shootout