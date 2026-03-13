Returning for her second Formula Ford season, the Spectrum piloted by Ambrose will be prepared by Borland Racing.

Pirtek returns as the major backer, with updated colours paying tribute to Marcos’ 2004 Supercars championship-winning Stone Brothers Racing Ford Falcon.

Ambrose will carry the number 46 to reflect Pirtek’s 46th year of operation, with new and returning sponsors also on the car.

Ambrose describes her second season as being about intent and execution.

“To say I am excited about getting back in the Pirtek Racing Formula Ford would be an understatement,” she said.

“I think the car looks fantastic in Dad’s 2004 colours and I have to thank Pirtek for their continued naming rights support.

“The reaction from the fans in a short amount of time has been incredible and really shows what these colours mean to them.

“Last year I was absorbing everything – new circuits, race starts, tyre management, the mental side of it.

“This year, I feel like I belong. I understand how to build a weekend, how to qualify strongly and how critical the first couple of laps are.

“Running dad’s 2004 Pirtek colours is special, but now I have to do justice to the colour scheme and the heritage that goes with it.”

“We’ve worked hard on fitness, race simulations and data analysis. The margins in Formula Ford are tiny – tenths of a second matter. I know where I need to improve, and that’s exciting because it’s in my control.”

The partnership between Pirtek and the Ambrose family dates back to 2001 when Marcos made his full time Supercars debut.

The familiar blue, red, and yellow colours remained on Ambrose’s car for his entire first stint in Supercars before moving to NASCAR in 2006.

“In Formula Ford, you can’t shortcut experience,” said Marcos.

“Year one teaches you humility. Year two is where you need to start applying it.

“Tabitha’s racecraft has improved dramatically. She’s thinking ahead now – planning overtakes rather than reacting.

“That’s maturity, and that’s what moves you from midfield to towards the front.

“The championship really has taken shape under the AASA management and I think the depth of the field is proof of that and will only improve as drivers see the value in what the national category can deliver for them.”

Ambrose is one of several drivers returning to the series in its first year as a national championship under AASA control.

The AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship commences this weekend at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.