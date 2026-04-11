The Supercars champions have plugged a sponsorship gap on Zach Bates’ Matt Stone Racing Camaro with branding for their Lucky Dogs podcast.

Brown and Kostecki have previously awarded small sponsorships to drivers in lower categories.

The former has also backed Bates throughout his career, including this year via his Will Brown Transport company, and was behind the Taupo move.

“I had no idea it was actually happening until it was done and I got told I had to pay a bill,” laughed Kostecki.

Brown explained the idea had only come together the night before track action kicked-off at the venue.

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“Sometimes you’ve got to make an executive decision and I made that decision,” smiled Brown.

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“I knew Batesy had his rear guards free for this weekend.

“He had a sponsor that was pretty much committed and then ended up pulling out, because it’s generally a little bit harder to get sponsors over in New Zealand.

“Trico didn’t stay onboard so I thought maybe we could help him out and also get our branding on the car.

“Really that’s why we started the podcast. We sponsored a few kids last year and are looking at doing it again with the sponsorship we get on.

“We wanted to help Batesy out and also get onboard a Supercar.”

Bates expressed his gratitude for the support in a light-hearted social media video on Friday.

“Hopefully you guys won’t hit me as hard now because we don’t want to damage the logo,” he said.

Bates has made a promising if eventful start to his Supercars career that included receiving a hit from Kostecki in his debut race.

“I hope one of us don’t run into him this weekend, or at least his rear guard!” added Brown.

“It’s good to have Lucky Dogs on the Supercar and Brodie is paying the bill, so it’s even better.”

Lucky Dogs backing also appears on the Toyota 86 Championship NZ entry of Cooper Barnes this weekend.

The podcast is a partnership between Brown, Kostecki and social media manager/producer Ainsle McCormick.