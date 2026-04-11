The recently confirmed role formalises Crompton’s involvement in the company’s local motorsport activities including its new Supercars program.

Crompton has a long association with Toyota as both an ambassador and an administrator of the Toyota GR Cup and Scholarship classes.

He was instrumental in bringing the marque to Supercars with its GR Supra in 2026 and has been a notable presence trackside.

Crompton fits into a Toyota Australia ecosystem that already features a motorsport manager, Ben Casagrande.

“We can confirm Neil Crompton has been engaged by Toyota Australia in a motorsport advisory capacity,” a Toyota spokesperson told Speedcafe.

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“Neil brings immense experience, and we are grateful to have his support.”

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The opportunity for Crompton to have a front-facing presence in Toyota’s motorsport program followed his axing from Supercars’ broadcast team.

Crompton was the voice of the sport for over two decades before being cut amid a broadcast shake-up instigated by CEO James Warburton.

Whether Warburton’s own shock exit from Supercars last week will pave the way for Crompton to return to a TV role in some capacity is currently unclear.

Having declined a part-time broadcast position, Crompton has this year committed to working with Toyota, as well as taking up a consulting position with Brad Jones Racing.

He’s also increased his relationship with suspension and brake company Pedders, which remains a sponsor of the Supercars Championship.