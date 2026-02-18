The voice of Supercars for over 20 years, Crompton will be missing from this year’s broadcasts following the championship’s decision to shake-up its TV product.

He will instead attend this weekend’s Sydney 500 with the Toyota GR Cup Series support category, which his company is the long-time manager of.

The GR Cup’s opening round has been brought forward from a traditional July date to February this year to coincide with Toyota’s Supercars entry through Walkinshaw TWG and BJR.

Crompton hosted a livery launch for the BJR Toyota Supra of Cam Hill in Sydney on Tuesday and is also consulting to the team owned by his long-time friend.

That has included spending time at BJR’s Albury workshop while its Supras have been in-build and attending its recent Winton shakedown.

“Neil and I have worked together in a number of different teams and have been friends since we were kids,” Jones told Speedcafe.

“He has a lot to offer to the sport and he’s just doing a bit of consulting for us at the moment behind the scenes.

“I think it’s an asset that Supercars has lost and in some ways I’ve gained.

“He thinks like me in a lot of instances and I think he can help me improve BJR.”

Jones said Crompton’s consultancy is not directly related to his team’s switch to Toyota and the at-times stressful late build of its new vehicles.

Crompton played a pivotal role in bringing Toyota to Supercars – a journey charted in the recently released ‘From Clay to Carbon’ doco produced by his AirTime Media business.

The five Toyota Supras from Walkinshaw TWG and BJR hit the track today alongside the field for the first time during part one of the pre-season Sydney test.

BJR’s three Supras enjoyed only a brief shakedown at Winton last week before heading to Sydney and filled three of the bottom four places on the timesheet.