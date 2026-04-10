Le Brocq’s best time – a 1:27.4637s – in the #4 Chevrolet Camaro came on just his second lap of Taupo Motorsport Park.

It was a Chevy one-two with Anton De Pasquale second in the #18 Team 18 Camaro and 0.0171s in arrears.

Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki was third in the #17 Ford Mustang ahead of Thomas Randle (#55 Tickford Racing Mustang) and Will Brown (#888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mustang).

Of the Toyota Supra contingent, it was Ryan Wood who was the best-placed in seventh behind the wheel of the #2 Walkinshaw TWG Racing entry.

“I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot but it’s also very early in the weekend and the track is very green still,” said Le Brocq.

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“It’s always positive to roll out of the container this time around with a quick car. The guys are doing a great job. Early in the weekend, but it’s a positive start.

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“With the short sessions, you don’t want to lock yourself into something that’s hard to revert if you don’t go down the right path.

“We’ll have a little tickle, more just to learn something. I think we’re in a pretty nice spot. I’ve just got to do a better job as well and a few little spots need a tidy up in Sector 1.

“There’s a bit more in me, which is nice to know as well.”

The first 25-minute session went incident-free, though the high-speed, Turn 9 right-hander was a hot spot for action early on.

Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray went for a tour of the grass in the #99 Camaro before Blanchard Racing Team driver Aaron Cameron in the #3 Mustang followed suit.

Jobe Stewart in the #9 Camaro copied his Erebus teammate later in the session with an off-road excursion at the same turn inside the final 10 minutes.

In rather bizarre scenes, James Golding put his #7 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang into the back of the #10 Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro driven by Zach Bates.

Smoke briefly emanated from Bates’ car before he pitted to get the left corner of his rear bumper plucked back into position.

Supercars will be back in action almost immediately with Practice 2 at 12:30pm AEST.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Taupo Super440, Practice 1