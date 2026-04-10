Wood clocked a 1:26.1581s on his final lap of the Taupo track to pip Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown by a slender 0.0034s at the end of the second 25-minute session.
Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki was third fastest ahead of fellow Ford driver James Golding for the Blanchard Racing Team.
Andre Heimgartner completed the top five for Brad Jones Racing in his Supra while Anton De Pasquale was the best of the Chevrolet Camaro contingent in seventh for Team 18.
“To be honest, I felt like we were there or thereabouts, but there are some standout cars in race trim,” said Wood.
“I felt like our one-lap speed was going to be okay, but we’ve definitely got a bit of work to do with the Supra, and I’m excited for tomorrow.
“It’s a nice way to start, but as you guys know, everything can change tomorrow – including the weather.
“It’s been really nice to be back home. I think we ended last year, Practice 2, on top as well. Hopefully it’s a good omen.”
After Jack Le Brocq topped Practice 1, teams were given a 15-minute intermission before the start of Practice 2.
There was little in the way of drama until the final minutes of the session.
Triple Eight’s Jackson Walls was forced to abandon his final flying lap due to traffic in the Turn 11 braking zone. He finished the session in last without a representative push lap to his name.
Just a few seconds later, Matt Payne was forced to do the same. However, his moment was far more spectacular as he locked up his front wheels and nudged the back of Cooper Murray’s Erebus Motorsport Camaro.
Payne ended the session in 22nd with a 1:27.6798s to end up 1.5217s off the chart-topping Toyota of Wood.
As it stands, Supercars is scheduled to return on Saturday with qualifying at 8:15am AEST, though that may change with the impending arrival of Cyclone Vaianu.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Taupo Super440, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|8
|1:26.1581
|2
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:26.1615
|0.0034
|0.0034
|3
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:26.2685
|0.1104
|0.1070
|4
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:26.5144
|0.3563
|0.2459
|5
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|8
|1:26.5443
|0.3862
|0.0299
|6
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:26.7627
|0.6046
|0.2184
|7
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:26.7648
|0.6067
|0.0021
|8
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:26.7675
|0.6094
|0.0027
|9
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:26.8862
|0.7281
|0.1187
|10
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:26.9055
|0.7474
|0.0193
|11
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:26.9450
|0.7869
|0.0395
|12
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|10
|1:26.9779
|0.8198
|0.0329
|13
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:27.1014
|0.9433
|0.1235
|14
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|6
|1:27.1170
|0.9589
|0.0156
|15
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|8
|1:27.1331
|0.9750
|0.0161
|16
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:27.1358
|0.9777
|0.0027
|17
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:27.1909
|1.0328
|0.0551
|18
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:27.2331
|1.0750
|0.0422
|19
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:27.4802
|1.3221
|0.2471
|20
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:27.6163
|1.4582
|0.1361
|21
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:27.6694
|1.5113
|0.0531
|22
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:27.6798
|1.5217
|0.0104
|23
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:27.7397
|1.5816
|0.0599
|24
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:28.6123
|2.4542
|0.8726
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