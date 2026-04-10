Supercars stakeholders met on Thursday to discuss the impending weather threat and consider changes to the schedule.

As of Friday morning, no changes to the program have been made.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with the worst of the weather to arrive on Sunday.

Day three of the schedule features qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout, and the third race of the weekend – a 60-lap contest with refuelling and tyre changes.

In a statement, Supercars said it would provide another update on Friday afternoon.

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“Supercars is working closely with local and government officials, emergency services and event stakeholders to monitor forecast activity from Cyclone Vaianu,” a Supercars statement read.

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“We are undertaking internal contingency planning and assessing available options should conditions deteriorate as currently predicted.

“At this stage, the ITM Taupō Super 440 will proceed as scheduled – with a further update to come at 4pm NZST today (Friday April 10).

“Supercars will take all measures to ensure public safety and responsibility at this event.”

There are weather warnings in place for New Zealand’s North Island, with Taupo under an orange alert for strong winds and a heavy rain watch on Sunday, April 12.

MetService, New Zealand’s national meteorological service, said the cyclone should be taken seriously for its potentially life-threatening impact.

“Severe Weather Warnings have been issued by MetService ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Vaianu this weekend,” a MetService statement read.

“This includes a Red Strong Wind Warning for the Coromandel and Great Barrier Island during Sunday with severe gales, and gusts of 140km/h possible.

“All MetService warnings have the potential for impacts, but Red Warnings are reserved for the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption are expected.

“It will be the Far North that first experiences the strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas brought by Cyclone Vaianu from late Saturday.

“Overnight Saturday and into Sunday, Cyclone Vaianu moves south-eastwards across the North Island; Severe Weather Warnings and Watches cover the North Island and the top of the South Island.

“The combination of damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal inundation makes this a multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event.

“The locations of the most severe impacts associated with Cyclone Vaianu, such as power outages, falling trees, flooding, slips, road closures, and isolated communities are highly dependent on the cyclone’s track.

“People are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, adjust plans as needed and be prepared to act, following all advice of local authorities.”