Crompton on Tuesday confirmed he was told by Supercars late last year that “I will not be calling in the broadcast any longer.”

The 65-year-old Hall of Famer revealed he is undecided on whether to take up a “reduced role in the broadcast” for two of the 14 events.

Crompton’s axing is part of a major shake-up of the broadcast by Supercars CEO James Warburton and has led to an impassioned response among fans.

A petition urging Supercars to reverse its decision has now gained 16,000 followers in a matter of days.

Diffey, who worked alongside Crompton on the Supercars broadcasts in the mid-2000s before relocating to the US, spoke out on the subject via X.

“This is sad. Nothing lasts forever but Crompo was at the top of his game,” Diffey wrote.

“Neil’s been like a big brother to me and he’s been involved, as a mentor, with every career move I’ve ever made.

“Aussie motorsport fans will be worse off. His dedication to the sport and his craft is top shelf.”

The Supercars TV shake-up is also expected to see Mark Skaife moved out of the commentary box.

Supercars is remaining silent on its plans while the final pieces are locked in, with a full reveal to take place in the lead-up to the Sydney 500.

TV commentators are a hugely emotive topic as they form a critical link between fans and the sport.

Supercars has for years faced criticism for the commentary status quo, with Crompton and Skaife locking out the box for much of the last 15 years.

Outspoken former Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton is one of few to voice support for the changes amid an avalanche of reaction.

“It was time, we all knew it, and so did they,” he wrote on social media.

“For Supercars to engage a new, next-generation audience, hard and sometimes tough decisions have to be made.

“I support this decision by the new CEO.”

Warburton, a former TV executive with stints in the top job at Ten and Seven, has been keen to shake-up the broadcast since returning to the CEO role last year.

His first move was to parachute recent retiree Mark Winterbottom into a guest analyst role at Wanneroo in June.

Winterbottom is expected to be a regular part of the line-up next year, while James Courtney will also feature prominently amid a push for younger voices.

The new star of the commentary box will be Garth Tander, while Chad Neylon, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill are among logical options for the lead role and could share duties through the season.