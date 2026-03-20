The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars veteran was dropped by Dick Johnson Racing late last year for Super2 winner Rylan Gray, effectively forcing Davison into retirement.

Since last year’s season-ending Adelaide Grand Final, Davison has been busy with a variety of projects.

He signed with Grove Racing to be Matt Payne’s co-driver, raced in the Bathurst 12 Hour with the Supercars squad, competed across the ditch in historics and TA2, took up a coaching role with Super2 driver Ryan Tomsett and committed to GT World Challenge Australia.

“It’s been so busy, so far. I’ve felt quite good about it,” Davison told Speedcafe.

“I dealt with a lot of bullshit last year. I was bringing that home a little bit, so I’ve actually felt like a bit of weight is off my shoulders – but I haven’t had the chance to miss racing yet because I’ve been driving a lot.

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“I’ve got some more Trans Am coming up, I’ve got the GT3, I’ve got some other opportunities I can’t speak of yet coming up and just stuff I’ve probably been putting off for years. A lot of things I would normally say no to I’m jumping at.

“I’ve got plenty of irons in fires and plenty of new opportunities arising. It feels nice to be a bit free mentally to all of a sudden get my head out of the Supercars bubble which I had been pretty entrenched in for so long and realise there’s a whole lot more out in the world.”

The recent Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix marked the first time in decades that Davison was not trackside in Melbourne, instead watching from home on his couch.

For the 43-year-old, it gave him an opportunity to reflect on what really matters.

“It did feel weird,” said Davison.

“It felt really weird because it was an event I’ve always loved. I don’t think I had ever not been there since 1996.

“I raced there for the first time 2000 in Formula Ford and I was an ambassador for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation from 2002, ‘03, ‘04 when I raced in Europe, so I was always back for it.

“I’ve been there in Supercars since 2005, so it was quite surreal on the weekend.

“But it’s funny when you’re not in the car and not in the pit lane. It means so much to you when you’re in it. There’s nothing else in the world that matters.

“You’re just churning inside. You think nothing else exists, and then all of a sudden you’re at home chasing your two-and-a-half-year-old around and you miss a session and you realise life goes on.”

Nevertheless, Davison had some observations about the current state of Supercars.

“It was entertaining to watch. It was frustrating to watch because there was some pretty incompetent driving going on,” Davison remarked.

“There are a lot of young guys now with a lack of experience and it was pretty dumb some of the stuff I was watching.

“The grand prix always does that every year, it’s pretty chaotic.

“It’s the one event where I’ve always been able to dodge the chaos and always end up in the top five there or on the podium.

“I was being a hindsight hero for the first time, a couch expert. It was quite funny. I was giggling at myself, but I do know how hard it is as well.

“All I needed was a keyboard to start punching away,” he laughed.

Davison has been back in the saddle of a Supercar, testing with the Penrite-backed team at Sydney Motorsport Park.

He was also there for the duration of the weekend, observing the team’s processes and getting acquainted with personnel.

“It was nice to be at SMP,” said Davison.

“I was very much a part of Groves to see the way they operate, young Matt and Kai [Allen], be a part of that. I was happy to be sitting there and supporting them. I’ve been there, I’ve done it all.

“I got to drive Matt’s car, feel already what their car was about and I really enjoyed that. I’m really enjoying seeing the way they work at Groves, so just trying to be entrenched with them throughout the year because obviously we’ve got an incredibly big focus on the big one.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to give in a Supercar. I feel like I could have kept going in the sport, but ultimately, I’m glad I’m still in this position now, not just hanging on for a few more years. I’m able to now jump in and do a bunch of other stuff.”