Davison, a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, will be on the board for the standard three-year term through to the end of 2028.

He will join chair Roland Dane and other high-profile motorsport personalities Garry Connelly, Coral Taylor, Paul Morris, Kristen Bailey and Adam Berryman, with support from Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser and Motorsport Australia senior leadership.

The Motorsport Risk and Safety Committee (MRSC) was founded by Motorsport Australia in 2022 and aims to “identify and mitigate the risks inherent in motorsport” with a focus on improving safety for participants, officials, and spectators.

Davison brings a wealth of experience, with more than 600 starts in Supercars and a career spanning more than 20 years at the elite level across various categories.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend more than two decades competing at the highest level of Australian motorsport, and it’s there where you fully appreciate the amount of work that goes into safety, it’s always front of mind every time you buckle yourself into the car,” Davison said.

Advertisements

“To be given the opportunity to join the MRSC is a real honour. Motorsport has evolved enormously over the course of my career, particularly in the safety space, and I’m passionate about continuing that progress.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Roland and the rest of the Committee to contribute my personal perspective and helping to ensure our sport remains as safe and sustainable as possible for the current and future generation.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Josh Blanksby hailed Davison’s addition to the committee.

“Will’s experience competing at the highest levels of Australian motorsport makes him an ideal addition to the MRSC,” said Blanksby.

“He also brings a current, competitor-driven perspective that will only strengthen our commitment to protecting participants, officials and fans.

“We’re pleased to welcome him to the Committee and look forward to the impact he will make during his term.”