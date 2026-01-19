Allen shared a Grove Racing-entered Mercedes-AMG with father and son duo Stephen and Brenton Grove, and factory AMG drivers Jules Gounon and Chris Lulham.

The GetSpeed Racing-run machine was hamstrung by gearbox trouble in the closing stages and lost sixth place during a late splash-and-dash pit stop.

Grove’s machine completed 597 laps of the Dubai Autodrome, seven less than that managed by the winning BMW.

“Sometimes it comes together exactly how you want it to – sometimes it doesn’t. That’s endurance racing,” the GetSpeed team reflected.

“The last four hours we were limited to gears 3, 4 and 5, and honestly, we didn’t expect to see the chequered flag. That we did is a credit to the drivers and the team.

“Proud of the effort from everyone involved and the work put in all week.

“A big thank you to Grove Racing, and to Stephen and Brenton Grove, for the trust and the opportunity to join forces – it’s a privilege to work with such committed and passionate partners.”

Allen and Brenton Grove will again team up at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month, joined in a Pro Class entry by recently signed Supercars co-driver Will Davison.

The 24H Dubai netted a 1-2 finish for BMW Team WRT, led home by its #669 entry shared by Jordan Pepper, Kelvin van der Linde, Ben Tuck, Fran Rueda and Anthony McIntosh.

A Team Motopark Mercedes-AMG co-driven by Aussie racing returnee Christian Mansell was classified 28th after being hampered by fuelling issues.

Supercars champion Chaz Mostert was also in action across the weekend, driving in the three-day ‘Roar Before the 24’ test ahead of the Daytona 24 Hour.

Mostert is sharing the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG with IndyCar star Will Power, AMG driver Maro Engel (absent from the test due to racing in Dubai) and car owner Kenny Habul.

The #75 Mercedes set the fastest GTD Pro time of the test, which according to timing was recorded by Bronze-ranked Habul on the Saturday morning.

Porsches swept the top three places on outright times, with the third-placed machine co-driven by Australian Matt Campbell.