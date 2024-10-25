Recently announced event ‘Fanbassador’ Greg Murphy and inaugural winner Craig Lowndes will be joined by Steve Richards, Jason Bargwanna, Glenn Seton, John Bowe and Wayne Gardner.

They will gather for a commemorative photo ahead of Saturday’s opening 250km leg, as well making appearances at public Q&A sessions and a special 25th anniversary luncheon on the Thursday.

Organisers have also confirmed that two Commodores from the first event – Bargwanna’s Valvoline entry and Gardner’s Coca-Cola machine – will be on display at the new ‘Pub in the Park’.

Memorabilia from the 1999 event will be on show, while fans are encouraged to submit their photos via the adelaide500.com.au website for display on a ‘Canon Fan Wall’.

South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO Mark Warren said the event is proud to celebrate its history.

“The VAILO Adelaide 500 has created a magnificent legacy since its inaugural event in 1999 and one which deserves to be celebrated in style with the fans,” he said.

“So much history has been created here in Adelaide, so we’re excited to provide attendees with the opportunity to revisit some of the most sensational moments along with providing some new ways to experience the motorsport mecca we’ve created.

“Everyone carries their own special memories of the VAILO Adelaide 500 and I’m excited to see everyone’s personal contribution on the Canon Fan Wall of Memories.

“It’ll be a testament to the positive impact this event has had on South Australians and the wider motorsport community over the last 25 years.”

The Adelaide 500 took place annually from 1999 to 2020, returning in 2022 after a one-year hiatus.

It will next year evolve into the Adelaide Grand Final under Supercars’ radical new championship format.