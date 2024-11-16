A total of $6000 in fines were dished out across Triple Eight and Tickford Racing with Broc Feeney, Will Brown and Cam Waters all slapped with $2000 each.

The issue was that the top three were supposed to pull up on the front straight after the race, however they all pulled into pit lane instead.

Tickford argued that Waters followed the Triple Eight drivers into the lane, however still copped the fine.

“The Stewards imposed a fine of $4000 on Triple Eight Racing and a fine of $2000 on Tickford Racing for breaches of End of Race Procedure by Cars 88, 87 and 6,” read the stewards summary.

Other penalties dished out from the race included a five-second penalty for Bryce Fullwood for a jump start and 15 seconds for Cooper Murray for contact on Mark Winterbottom.

There was an allegation that Macauley Jones also jumped the start, which proved not to be the case, while race officials also investigated Chaz Mostert’s pass on James Golding and found no breach.