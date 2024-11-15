Doubts over the ongoing role of SST at the event emerged after two wild crashes during practice on Thursday, both the result of awkward landings from jumps.

Motorsport Australia has confirmed that the category’s qualifying session – scheduled for 11:50am local time – will not take place.

“At 13:50 (ACDT) today, Motorsport Australia stewards will conduct a hearing with Stadium Super Trucks following Thursday’s incident at the event,” read a statement.

“As an outcome from the hearing is still to be determined, the Stadium Super Trucks’ qualifying session at 11.50am today will not proceed.

“An update on the outcome of the hearing will be released once known.”

Thursday’s Super Truck crashes marked a dramatic start to the Adelaide 500 event.

Shae Davies was pitched into a series of wild rollovers following the second of two jumps on the front straight, red-flagging the session.

Shortly after its resumption Matt Mingay had an even scarier crash at the penultimate corner – the fuel cell ripped from his truck in the impact and left burning on the side of the track.

Mingay’s crash caused damage to the catch fencing on the right side of the circuit, delaying the schedule while repairs were made.

This year marked the return of Robby Gordon’s American Stadium Super Trucks class to Australia for the first time in three years.

Super Trucks made their Australian debut at the Adelaide 500 in 2015 and became a semi-regular feature at Supercars events in subsequent years.

A crash at Wanneroo in 2018 in which a stray wheel hit a spectator bridge on the front straight led to MA suspending the category on safety grounds.

That triggered a public war of words between Gordon and Motorsport Australia, as well as legal proceedings in which the Victorian Supreme Court upheld the ban.

MA lifted its ban in August 2019, satisfied at the time that safety concerns had been addressed.

SST competitors encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of this weekend, the 10 trucks held up by customs until Wednesday night.