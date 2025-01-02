The team is in the process of completing its fifth Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro, dubbed BJR-018, which will be allocated to spearhead Andre Heimgartner.

Heimgartner’s car from the last two seasons, BJR-016, is being handed down to SCT Motorsports driver Jaxon Evans.

Evans’ previous car (BJR-015) was heavily damaged during a Sunday qualifying crash at the Adelaide 500 season finale.

The team is yet to decide whether Evans will return to the Adelaide car once it’s repaired.

Team owner Jones said the need to repair Evans’ machine instigated the decision to press a new car into service.

BJR has dubbed it a “fresh start” for Heimgartner, who was 10th in the 2024 standings amid a tough year for the four-car squad.

“We have the opportunity now to introduce the new car and it all stacks up for a few reasons. It will be good for the team to have a fresh car in the mix,” said Jones.

“With the extensive repairs needed to restore Car 12 into perfect condition it made sense to introduce Chassis-018 for the 2025 season.

“The team have been quietly building this car up over 2024 and will have it comfortably completed in time for a shakedown before Round 1.”

BJR is yet to confirm a date for the shakedown, which will take place at Winton Motor Raceway.

The season will begin with a full field test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 19, ahead of the opening round at the same venue that weekend.