Brown made the big move from Erebus Motorsport to Triple Eight ahead of the 2024 season, having been snapped up by T8 as a replacement for NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen.

On the surface it was a simple transition, Brown storming to the 2024 title with a fast, consistent campaign that yielded a podium at every single event.

But as easy at it looked, the 26-year-old admits there was an element of culture shock when he got to Banyo – as he outlined on the KTM Summer Grill.

Featured Videos

“To be honest, it’s when you walk through the front doors [that] you start understanding why they’ve won so much stuff,” said Brown.

“It’s the people they have there, the processes, probably the procedures as well, all of those things. They just have everything down to a fine art, and they don’t change what they do. It’s meticulous.

“It’s nearly like a bit of an army-style there, the way they go about their racing. It’s been something for me to learn this year, because I haven’t gone about my racing like that before.

“I didn’t even own a laptop last year. So for me, looking at data and the amount of meetings that they do, it took me a while to adjust at the start of the year and get used to that.

“But I went in eyes open. I thought, ‘these guys have done such a good job over their whole history with Triple Eight, that I’ve got to learn their way’. And that’s what I went with.”

Brown also noted an upswing in sponsor and media commitments once he joined T8.

“I was joking at the start of the year, I said the pay packet of Erebus might not have looked too bad, [given] how hard I’ve been working this year at Triple Eight,” he said.

“But no, it’s been great. They do an awesome job with their partners. They offer up a lot of our time to support our partners and sponsors.”

For more with Will Brown on his Supercars title, NASCAR ambitions, open-wheel return and more, check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.