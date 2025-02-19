He is expected to continue in the role throughout the season, completing the full line-up of lead engineers throughout the 24-car field.
Erebus lost both of its previous race engineers to Dick Johnson Racing over the off-season; George Commins and Tom Moore switching to the Ford team with driver Brodie Kostecki.
The Camaro squad elevated its former Erebus Academy Super2 engineer Wayne Mackie to work with rookie signing Cooper Murray on car #9.
Ryan stated late last year that he would return to race engineering if the team could not lock down another suitable candidate.
The move rekindles a direct working relationship between Ryan and Le Brocq that netted the Australian Formula Ford Championship title back in 2012.
Ryan had filled a race engineer role at Erebus as recently as 2020, subbing for Al McVean on David Reynolds’ car when McVean elected not to travel during the COVID-19 period.
Full list of 2025 Supercars race engineers
Triple Eight
Will Brown – Andrew Edwards
Broc Feeney – Martin Short
Tickford Racing
Cam Waters – Sam Potter
Thomas Randle – Chris Stuckey
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Chaz Mostert – Sam Scafidi
Ryan Wood – Richard Harris
Grove Racing
Matt Payne – Jack Bell
Kai Allen – Al McVean
Dick Johnson Racing
Brodie Kostecki – George Commins
Will Davison – Tom Moore
Erebus Motorsport
Jack Le Brocq – Barry Ryan
Cooper Murray – Wayne Mackie
Matt Stone Racing
Nick Percat – Jack Bellotti
Cam Hill – Caleb Mutsaerts
PremiAir Racing
James Golding – Simon Hodge
Richie Stanaway – Andrew Gilliam/Ludo Lacroix
Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner – Tony Woodward
Bryce Fullwood – Phil Keed
Macauley Jones – Paul Scalzo
Jaxon Evans – Julian Stannard
Team 18
Anton De Pasquale – Andrew Donnelly
David Reynolds – Richard Hollway
Blanchard Racing Team
James Courtney – Matthew Saunders
Aaron Love – Daniel Veronese