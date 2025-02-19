He is expected to continue in the role throughout the season, completing the full line-up of lead engineers throughout the 24-car field.

Erebus lost both of its previous race engineers to Dick Johnson Racing over the off-season; George Commins and Tom Moore switching to the Ford team with driver Brodie Kostecki.

The Camaro squad elevated its former Erebus Academy Super2 engineer Wayne Mackie to work with rookie signing Cooper Murray on car #9.

Featured Videos

Ryan stated late last year that he would return to race engineering if the team could not lock down another suitable candidate.

The move rekindles a direct working relationship between Ryan and Le Brocq that netted the Australian Formula Ford Championship title back in 2012.

Ryan had filled a race engineer role at Erebus as recently as 2020, subbing for Al McVean on David Reynolds’ car when McVean elected not to travel during the COVID-19 period.

Full list of 2025 Supercars race engineers

Triple Eight

Will Brown – Andrew Edwards

Broc Feeney – Martin Short

Tickford Racing

Cam Waters – Sam Potter

Thomas Randle – Chris Stuckey

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert – Sam Scafidi

Ryan Wood – Richard Harris

Grove Racing

Matt Payne – Jack Bell

Kai Allen – Al McVean

Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki – George Commins

Will Davison – Tom Moore

Erebus Motorsport

Jack Le Brocq – Barry Ryan

Cooper Murray – Wayne Mackie

Matt Stone Racing

Nick Percat – Jack Bellotti

Cam Hill – Caleb Mutsaerts

PremiAir Racing

James Golding – Simon Hodge

Richie Stanaway – Andrew Gilliam/Ludo Lacroix

Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner – Tony Woodward

Bryce Fullwood – Phil Keed

Macauley Jones – Paul Scalzo

Jaxon Evans – Julian Stannard

Team 18

Anton De Pasquale – Andrew Donnelly

David Reynolds – Richard Hollway

Blanchard Racing Team

James Courtney – Matthew Saunders

Aaron Love – Daniel Veronese