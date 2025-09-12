Repco, the naming rights backer of the Great Race, closed Mount Panorama early last month to film its annual ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ campaign.

Now released, the ad centres around a Bathurst bus tour that references the well-publicised push-and-shove between the two Supercars greats in 2005.

Both Murphy and Ambrose were part of the filming.

Another Bathurst 1000 and Aussie touring car great involved in the ad is Jim Richards, with a wonderfully-deliver punchline.

Watch the full ad below.