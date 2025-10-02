The update comes as part of DJR’s partnership with Personalised Plates Queensland with new number plates celebrating Brodie Kostecki and Will Davison’s Great Race achievements to be fitted to the Shell Fords.

The #38 car will switch from KO5T3KI to CH4MP in reference to Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood being the reigning Bathurst 1000 champions.

The iconic #17 will go from D4VI5ON to 2XWINNER, a nod to Davison’s Great Race triumphs in 2009 and 2016.

“This plate swap captures the essence of our partnership with PPQ, which is connecting with our Queensland fans in a bold and distinctly Queensland way,” said DJR CEO David Noble.

“All four of our drivers have delivered incredible moments on this track, and seeing the wins reflected on their cars at Bathurst is truly inspiring.

“We can’t wait to get to the Mountain and continue our winning form after a great weekend at The Bend 500 at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.”

PPQ general manager Joshua Lee added: “The Repco Bathurst 1000 is arguably the biggest race in the Supercars calendar. Not any driver wins the Repco Bathurst 1000, and here we have two drivers in the Shell V-Power Racing Team holding precisely that accolade.

“As partners of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, we felt it was important for Personalised Plates Queensland to acknowledge and celebrate these achievements in the best way we know – with personalised plates.”

The new-look Mustangs will hit the track for the first time on Thursday October 9.

