The FCY/SC regulations were a major talking point during and after the Sandown 500, where they were used in a Supercars endurance race for the first time.

Under rules introduced at the start of 2024, drivers had to slow to an 80km/h speed limit within 15 seconds of an FCY or Safety Car period being called.

While this rule was implemented to improve safety by removing the age-old practice of drivers going flat-out until reaching the SC or pitlane, it created other problems.

Multiple nose-to-tail incidents occurred as drivers slammed on their brakes at different points during the 15 second countdown.

Following a review by Supercars and Motorsport Australia, which included input from drivers, the mandated speed has been increased from 80km/h to 120km/h.

Additionally, there will be no minimum lap mandate under FCY or Safety Car deployments while the speed limiter is activated.

Supercars had confirmed to teams on the morning of the Sandown 500 that they would leave any FCY or SC out for at least two laps.

That ensured teams could pit both cars without double-stacking – a practice that has safety and sporting implications.

However, allowing teams the two laps at Sandown – while combined with the lapped car wave-around rule – contributed to long yellow flag periods.

The Sandown race ultimately went time certain due to a series of long Safety Car periods.

Removing the two-lap rule will have a significant impact on the way the race plays out, with the lack of double-stacking having helped Triple Eight score a one-two at Sandown.

Double-stacking is considered less of a safety risk at Bathurst than at Sandown due to the width of the pitlane and length of the pit bays.

Supercars has confirmed the rule changes will be in place for the remainder of the 2024 season.