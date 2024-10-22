Authentic Collectables has opened pre-orders for models of the car in 1:12, 1:18, 1:43 and 1:64 scales. The two bigger scales come with a replica of the Peter Brock Trophy.

The dominant victory came with one-off sponsorship from iconic Australian snack food Chiko, resulting in a striking red, orange and black livery.

Models can be pre-ordered though Authentic Collectables stockists or by registering on the Authentic website.

A large print (1000mm wide by 590mm high) and collectors medallion are also being produced to commemorate the victory.